Palestinians have spent 40 years in Israeli jails, according to a non-governmental organization.

According to a non-governmental organization (NGO), Palestinians have been imprisoned in Israel for the past 40 years.

Maher Younis has been incarcerated since 1983.

Palestine’s Ramallah

The 40th year of detention in an Israeli jail for a Palestinian man sentenced to life in prison.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), an NGO that advocates for the rights of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, Maher Younes, 64, was apprehended by Israeli forces in the northern Israeli town of Ara on January 18, 1983.

According to the NGO, Younes’ life sentence has been reduced to 40 years, which means he is currently serving his final year in prison.

Israeli authorities had previously refused to include Younes in any prisoner swap deals, according to the rights group.

Prior to the signing of the Oslo peace agreement between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel in 1993, 25 Palestinians were already imprisoned in Israeli jails, according to an NGO.

According to Palestinian non-governmental organizations, Israel holds around 4,600 Palestinian detainees.

Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this article.