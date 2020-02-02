Palestinians protest in West Bank against U.S. Mideast peace plan

RAMALLAH, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Scores of Palestinians on Thursday protested in the West Bank against the newly unveiled U.S. Middle East peace plan known as the Deal of the Century.

In the city of Ramallah, dozens joined a march toward the city’s northern entrance, where they clashed with the Israeli soldiers manning a checkpoint for a Jewish settlement.

Similar protests took place in al-Arroub refugee camp and the town of Sa’ir north of Hebron city.

Medical sources said at least 18 were injured by rubber bullets and tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers to disperse the protesters.

The protests and rallies came in response to a call by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party.

Under the plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, Washington would recognize Israeli settlements on the occupied West Bank, while Israel would agree to a four-year freeze on new settlement activities during the negotiations over the parameters of the Palestinian statehood.

The U.S. plan envisages Abu Dis, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Jerusalem, as the proposed Palestinian capital, and offers Palestinians “conditional, limited sovereignty.”