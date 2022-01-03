Palestinians stage a protest to demand the release of a detainee who is on hunger strike.

Palestinians demonstrate to demand the release of a detainee who is on hunger strike.

Hisham Abu Hawwash is being held in administrative detention in Israel.

Palestine, RAMALLAH

On Monday, Palestinians held several rallies in the occupied West Bank in support of a hunger-striking Israeli detainee.

Hisham Abu Hawwash has been on a hunger strike for 140 days in protest of Israel’s policy of administrative detention, in which he is held without charge or trial.

Hundreds of Palestinians marched through Ramallah, demanding that the international community intervene to free Abu Hawwash.

To show support for the striking detainee, two rallies were held in Bethlehem and Birzeit University in Ramallah.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said his government is keeping a close eye on the detainee’s health.

Shtayyeh said he wrote letters to international institutions seeking their assistance in securing Abu Hawwash’s release during a cabinet meeting on Monday.

On October 27, 2020, Israeli forces detained Abu Hawwash, a resident of Dura in the southern West Bank, and placed him under administrative detention, a policy that allows Israeli authorities to detain anyone for six months without charge or trial, which can be extended indefinitely.

According to prisoner advocacy groups, around 4,650 Palestinians are detained in Israeli jails, with at least 500 being held without charge or trial.

*Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.