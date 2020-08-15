Palmeiras rekindle interest in Shanghai SIPG star Hulk

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Palmeiras have renewed their interest in signing Shanghai SIPG’s Brazilian forward Hulk, according to media reports in the South American country.

But the 10-time Brazilian Serie A champions face competition for the 34-year-old’s signature from clubs in England, Spain, Turkey and the United States, the Globo Esporte news outlet reported on Friday.

Hulk’s contract with Shanghai SIPG expires in December, and he has informed the Chinese Super League club of his intention to leave, the report added.

The former Porto and Zenit St Petersburg player, who has been capped 47 times for Brazil, has three children in Sao Paulo and is a lifelong supporter of Palmeiras.

He has scored 70 goals in 125 matches since joining Shanghai SIPG in 2016, helping the club win the Chinese Super League title in 2018 and the Chinese Super Cup last year.

A leg muscle injury has restricted Hulk to just one appearance so far this year. Enditem