Palmeiras win Copa Libertadores with last-gasp goal

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — A 99th-minute strike from forward Breno Lopes fired Palmeiras to a dramatic 1-0 victory over their Brazilian rivals Santos in the Copa Libertadores final here on Saturday.

Lopes broke the deadlock by meeting a Rony Barbosa cross at the far post and planting a header past goalkeeper John Furtado at the Maracana stadium.

It marked just the second time that Palmeiras have won South America’s premier club competition and handed them a berth in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar next month.

The result also guaranteed the Sao Paulo outfit a 15 million US-dollar winner’s cheque while Santos received six million dollars as runners-up.

“It’s an unforgettable day,” said Lopes, who joined Palmeiras from Juventude in November. “There were a lot of doubters when I arrived but today I’m proving them wrong. We’ve made history,” the 25-year-old added.

In a quirk of fate, Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira, who replaced Vanderlei Luxemburgo in November, became the second consecutive Portuguese coach to lift the Libertadores trophy, repeating Jorge Jesus’ feat with Flamengo in November 2019.

Croat Mirko Jozic, who guided Chile’s Colo-Colo to victory in 1991, is the only other European coach to taste success in the competition.

The first half of only the third all-Brazilian final in Copa Libertadores history was a largely dull affair with neither team posing a major scoring threat in stifling Rio de Janeiro heat. Santos pair Marcos Para and Marinho squandered half-chances while defender Gustavo Gomez went closest for Palmeiras with a misdirected header.

Palmeiras emerged from the halftime break with greater authority as their midfield took control while Gabriel Menino and Barbosa provided a spark in the final third.

But it was Santos who went closest to scoring, with Lucas Verissimo heading just wide after a Marinho cross. Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga then sent a dipping free-kick narrowly over the bar.

Controversy struck in the third minute of stoppage time when Santos manager Cuca was sent off for trying to shield the ball from Marcos Rocha ahead of a Palmeiras throw-in.

The incident prompted a five-minute melee involving players, coaching staff and officials. Palmeiras were first to regain their composure and, minutes later, Barbosa and Lopes combined to earn the Verdao a famous victory at Brazilian football’s spiritual home. Enditem