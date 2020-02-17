Pamela Anderson shares that she feels ‘betrayed’

Pamela Anderson seems to be reeling after her shock split from movie producer Jon Peters after just 12 days of ‘marriage’ – it is not known yet if the union was real or not.

The Playboy cover girl suffered a blow when the 74-year-old Hollywood vet – who made Batman and A Star Is Born – accused her on Tuesday of using him to pay off her $200,000 debt.

Soon after, the 52-year-old Baywatch vet took to social media to reveal that she feels ‘betrayed.’

The note said: ‘We are all getting our share in this crazy world.

‘As long as we are wrestling we are alive. As long as we recognize insanity we are sane.’

The blonde Stacked actress added, ‘It is better to be betrayed than not to trust, better to be disappointed than not to love.’

She then said: ‘Don’t ever run from pain, just face it allow it to be and it will pass.’

The star then ended with: ‘And we will have grown to the next level.’

On Tuesday, Peters has claimed he paid off her $200,000 debt and bought her a new wardrobe during their 12-day marriage.

Insisting ‘everything she told you was a lie,’ Jon called himself ‘an old fool’ in an email to Page Six.

‘I welcomed her into my life with open arms and love since I have looked after her for many years,’ he wrote.

‘I paid… [her]bills since she was broke. I bought her a completely new wardrobe.’

Refuting claims he had asked the star to be his wife, he instead claimed the pinup proposed to him – via text.

He wrote: ‘When she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in.

‘I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool.’

For her part, Pamela’s representatives called Peters’ claims ‘ludicrous’.

Five times married Pamela tied the knot with the film producer on January 20 and announced just 12 days later that they had split.

According to previous reports, only three days after they tied the knot, Jon texted Pamela about ending their ‘beautiful amazing love fest’.

He allegedly wrote: ‘This whole marriage thing … has scared me. It made me see that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair. Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I’m going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada.

‘The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I hope that you can forgive me.’

The pair never filed formal paperwork for their marriage, so it wasn’t yet legal when they decided to go their separate ways.

The two had been friends for 30 years, following a brief relationship, but never lived together.

A source told People magazine: ‘Living with someone, you truly get to know them. Pam’s a romantic, but she is also very independent.’

According to another insider, the blonde beauty thought she had made a ‘terrible mistake’ after she and Jon had spent just a day and a half together as husband and wife.

Pamela is said to have found her new husband overbearing and too focused on fame, which no longer interests her as she’s more devoted to her charity and activist work.

The source said: ‘[Pamela felt Jon was] trying to be too controlling over her. ‘Pamela felt that he was frustrated over how she wanted to maintain her financial independence … He started to make calls about her career and cast her in a movie he was working on, things she didn’t want.’