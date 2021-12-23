Pamela Helen Stephen, opera singer, has died.

Pamela Helen Stephen, an opera singer, passed away recently.

Handel’s Giulio Cesare, as well as the English National Opera’s production of Giacomo Puccini’s Madam Butterfly, were notable performances in 2012.

Pamela Helen Stephen, a talented mezzo-soprano who died of cancer at the age of 57, will be remembered.

Stephen performed all over the world in America, Australia, and England, and recorded more than 30 albums during his two-decade career.

In 1990, she made her stage debut as Cathleen Sweeney in Wexford Opera’s production of The Rising of the Moon.

The following year, she appeared in Opera North’s production of Mozart’s The Jewel Box.

Early on in her career, she also performed at the Welsh National Opera.

Phoebe Meryll in The Yeomen of the Guard, which she played in 1994.

Stephen made her Royal Opera debut in 1997 as Pilgrim in The Pilgrim’s Progress.

Stephen’s strong acting ability was mentioned favorably by reviewers.

“Stephen was remarkable,” Fiona Maddocks wrote in The Guardian in 2011 about Monteverdi’s The Return of Ulysses, a collaboration between the English National Opera and The Young Vic in which Stephen played Penelope.

“Stephen is the only Penelope I can imagine,” wrote Michael Tanner in The Spectator the same year.

She also played the title role in Handel’s Giulio Cesare in 2012, and Suzuki in Giacomo Puccini’s Madam Butterfly at the English National Opera.

Stephen was born in the West Midlands market town of Solihull and had Scottish ancestors.

William Hay Stephen, her father, was a marketing manager.

Audrey (née Brown) worked, but the details of her job vary depending on who you ask; some sources claim she was a teacher, while others claim she worked for Remington Typewriter Company.

Audrey did, however, sing with the Edinburgh Festival Chorus, which is unmistakable.

She went to Widney Primary School as a kid.

She moved to Scotland with her family when she was 10 years old and attended Cults Academy in Aberdeen.

She wowed her classmates as Maria in a school production of The Sound of Music when she was a student.

Stephen was a Royal Academy of Music student.

