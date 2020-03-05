Pancake Kitchen founder Roger Meadmore had money stolen from him while he was in nursing home

A ‘gold digger’ serial fraudster who fleeced tens of thousands of dollars from the founder of the Pancake Kitchen in Adelaide chain of restaurants has been jailed.

Peter John Norris forged a power of attorney document and repeatedly swindled money from Roger Meadmore over several months in 2014.

The 67-year-old then spent the money on a trip for two to France and a four-wheel drive, as well as his own rent and living expenses.

Norris met Mr Meadmore after he replied to a newspaper ad placed by the retired businessman, who lives in a nursing home.

Sentencing him in the District Court on Thursday Judge Liesl Chapman said Norris accessed the elderly man’s finances soon after.

‘From the start, you set out to live off Mr Meadmore’s money,’ she said.

Over the following months, Norris diverted rental income from Mr Meadmore’s investment property and transferred pension payments into his own account.

He spent more than $16,000 on Mr Meadmore’s credit card and more than $50,000 against his mortgage on items including the Mitsubishi Pajero.

Judge Chapman sentenced Norris to four years behind bars, with a non-parole period of two years, six months.

‘There is no doubt that the safety of the community, which includes elderly people in nursing homes, needs to be protected,’ she said.

‘They need to be protected from gold diggers like yourself.’

Norris has prior dishonesty convictions, including making false declarations to the tax office.

Mr Meadmore and others started the Pancake Kitchen in Adelaide in 1965.