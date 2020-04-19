Pandemic watch: COVID-19 rampage continues in Europe, containment measures stay to curb spread

According to the latest data released by Italian Civil Protection Department on Saturday, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 23,000 lives in the locked-down country, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries so far to 175,925. There were 809 new active coronavirus infections and 2,200 additional recoveries, bringing the total active infections to 107,771 and recoveries to 44,927. The lockdown that went into effect on March 10 will continue until May 3, to be followed by a so-called Phase Two involving “the gradual resumption of social, economic and productive activities,” the government has explained.

Spain’s Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed that over 20,000 people in the country have lost their lives because of COVID-19. Figures showed that 565 people died in the 24-hour period until 9pm local time on Friday, bringing the death toll to 20,043. Meanwhile, 74,662 patients in Spain have recovered. Madrid continues to be the worst affected region in Spain. The Mayor said on Saturday that he believed “it will be difficult for the city to hold any concerts or sporting events or any events attended by a large number of people until the autumn.”

In Britain, the Department of Health and Social Care said Saturday, another 888 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in hospitals in Britain as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 15,464. As of Saturday morning, 114,217 people have tested positive for the virus, marking a daily increase of 5,526. On Friday, Public Health England changed its guidance, which includes asking doctors and nurses to reserve the gowns for surgical operations and procedures that are likely to transmit respiratory pathogens and to reuse items such as surgical gowns.

In Germany, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country’s disease control agency, it has reported 4,110 deaths of COVID-19 Saturday morning, an increase of 242 from the previous day. A total of 137,439 infections have been recorded, an increase of 3,609 over the past 24 hours. Germany has announced earlier the decision to extend the country’s nationwide social distancing restrictions until at least May 3.