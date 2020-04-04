Pandemic watch: U.S. becomes first nation with more than 200,000 COVID-19 infections

Just a month ago at the beginning of March, there were less than 100 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, but today, the first day of April, U.S. reached another terrible milestone, as there are more than 210,000 COVID-19 cases with more than 4,700 were dead as of Wednesday evening. This is the data from Johns Hopkins University.

Health experts on the White House Coronavirus Task Force projected an even more staggering figure yesterday, saying that even with the national social distancing guidelines in place, the coronavirus could ultimately cause 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned yesterday that Americans will have to go through a very tough two weeks as the death rate in the country is likely to peak during this period.

Florida and Mississippi joined other 20 states today to issue stay-at-home order. And there are more than 220 million, or about 80 percent of Americans are currently under stay-at-home orders.

In New York City, Local police have been patrolling on the street dispersing public gatherings over the past week.

The city, now the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, greeted the U.S. Navy Ship Comfort, which brought 1,000 hospital beds and 12 hundred medical personnel to help relieve the city’s overwhelmed hospital system.

As the most populous city in the country, New York has been the hardest hit with over 43,000 cases reported by Wednesday evening.