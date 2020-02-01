Panic as 14-month-old baby girl Acelynn Dutoit goes missing in Victoria

A desperate search is underway for a 14-month-old baby girl who has been missing for five days.

Acelynn Dutoit was last seen with her mother Stephanie Davey in Victoria on Saturday.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her age and the length of time she has been missing.

Investigators believe Acelynn is still in the care of Stephanie and have released an image of her mother in the hope that someone may recognise her and provide information on her current whereabouts.

It is believed Acelynn and Stephanie are still in the Benalla area.