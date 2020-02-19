Panthers´ Bobrovsky beats Sharks to end slump

Sergei Bobrovsky, who had gone winless in his previous five starts, made 29 saves, leading the Florida Panthers to a 5-3 victory over the host San Jose Sharks on Monday afternoon.

Bobrovsky, who missed Florida’s previous game due to the flu, had been in a 0-4-1 slump.

The Panthers, who have won nine of their past 10 games in San Jose, got goals from Evgenii Dadonov (his team-high 24th of the season), Mike Hoffman, Colton Sceviour, Anton Stralman and Vincent Trocheck.

Despite the win, the Panthers are just 3-6-1 since the All-Star break.

San Jose, which got goals from Dylan Gambrell, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier, failed to get the victory for coach Bob Boughner, who was fired by Florida on April 7, 2019.

The Sharks, who also got 23 saves from goalie Aaron Dell, have lost four straight home games.

San Jose played without two-time Norris Trophy winner Eric Karlsson (broken thumb) and 21-goal-scorer Evander Kane (NHL suspension) as well as top-six forwards Tomas Hertl (knee) and Logan Couture (upper body).

Florida opened the scoring with 4:52 expired in the first period. Dadonov rebounded his own shot, wrapping it to his left and around Dell.

Just as Dadonov scored, he was whacked from behind by the stick of San Jose’s Brent Burns. Dadonov hit the ice and had blood around his mouth, although he remained in the game.

San Jose’s fourth line tied the score with 11:30 gone in the first. Alexander True forced Florida’s Dominic Toninato into a turnover, Antti Suomela made a short dish, and Gambrell scored from the slot.

Hoffman gave Florida a 2-1 lead, getting an unassisted goal with nine minutes left in the second. Hoffman stole a pass inside San Jose’s zone and slid the puck between Dell’s pads.

Florida’s fourth line extended the Panthers’ lead to 3-1 with 9:56 left in the third as Denis Malgin’s pass connected with Sceviour in full stride. Sceviour’s initial shot was blocked, but he scored on his own rebound.

San Jose cut its deficit to 3-2 on Labanc’s goal with 5:26 left in the third as the shot bounced in off Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

In the final three minutes, Stralman (2:54 left) and Meier (1:40 remaining) traded goals before Trocheck connected with an empty net (five seconds left) to clinch Florida’s victory.

