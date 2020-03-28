Panthers grant Cam Newton trade former MVP says he never asked for

The Carolina Panthers have announced they have given quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade although the former league MVP says he did not request one. Later on Tuesday it emerged the Panthers are close to signing free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The Panthers general manager Marty Hurney tweeted on Tuesday that the team is moving on from Newton. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy,” Hurney said. “We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

Newton was quick to respond to the Panthers on social media, saying he didn’t ask for the trade. “Stop the word play!!” Newton wrote in an Instagram comment. “I never asked for it!! There is no dodging this one; I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys!! Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this: You forced me into this.”

The 30-year-old has battled shoulder and foot injuries the last two seasons and lost his last eight starts for the Panthers. A former No1 overall pick, Newton made the Pro Bowl three times and was the NFL’s MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl. He is coming off Lisfranc fracture in his left foot during the offseason and the Panthers previously said they are waiting to see how well he recovers before making a decision on his future.

The 27-year-old Bridgewater spent the past two seasons with the Saints and led them to five straight wins while Drew Brees was injured, completing 68% of his passes with nine touchdown passes and two interceptions. Bridgewater previously worked one season in New Orleans with Joe Brady, who is now Carolina’s offensive coordinator, and would have some familiarity with the offensive scheme.