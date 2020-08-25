PAOK eliminate Besiktas in UCL’s 2nd qualifying round

ANKARA

In a 3-1 defeat Tuesday, Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas were eliminated by Greek football club PAOK in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round.

Christos Tzolis (2) and Dimitris Pelkas’ goals brought the victory to PAOK over the Turkish side at Toumba Stadium in Thessalonica.

Cyle Larin was the lone scorer for the away team.

Due to anti-coronavirus measures, all second qualifying round games are played as single-leg ties.

Following tonight’s result, PAOK moved to the Champions League’s third qualifying round, while Besiktas will play in the Europa League’s third qualifying round.