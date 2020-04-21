PAOK fans clash with police for breaking lockdown rules

ATHENS, April 20 (Xinhua) — Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki supporters ignored the lockdown rules to gather on Monday to celebrate the club’s 94th birthday.

More than 200 PAOK fans got together outside the club’s Toumba Stadium, defying the government ban on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Riot police used tear gas to disperse the fans and at least one supporter was arrested and a number of others were fined following the clashes.

Government officials announced on Monday that 2,245 cases of the coronavirus have been detected so far in Greece with 116 deaths, and a ban on sporting activities is in force until at least April 27. Enditem