Papua New Guinea premier tested for coronavirus

Papua New Guinea’s prime minister is in self-isolation and has been tested for COVID-19 after possibly coming into contact with an infected person.

The precautions were taken after a staffer at the country’s main coronavirus emergency center, which premier James Marape recently visited, tested positive for COVID-19, according to ABC News.

The report said all workers at the National Operations Center, as well as people who visited the facility over the past week, including Marape, the country’s police minister and several journalists, are being tested for COVID-19.

The prime minister’s test samples were sent to Brisbane, Australia, early on Friday and the results are expected later in the day.

In a social media post, Marape confirmed he was tested for the coronavirus and urged people to follow government guidelines.

“I ask the country to remain calm but vigilant. You all can help when you minimize your own travels, and keep to yourself where possible, maintain social distance, wash hands and have good personal hygiene,” he said.

Papua New Guinea has seven cases so far and a curfew has been imposed in the capital Port Moresby for the next two weeks to prevent a possible outbreak.

The novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the worst-hit areas in the world.

More than 2.16 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll above 146,000, and over 552,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.