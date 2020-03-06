Paradise lost: Lazy tourists transform Bali’s famous Kuta beach into a wasteland

Footage has emerged showing a popular tourist beach in Bali covered in litter.

A video showed Kuta beach covered in bottles and rubbish on Friday.

Shane Marshall shared the footage showing the usually picturesque beach looking more like a wasteland.

‘Sad to see Kuta beach in this state this morning,’ he wrote.

After the footage was shared online, people shared their thoughts on the cause of the problem.

Another person suggested that the problem could have been caused by ‘trade winds at rainy season push the rubbish onto Bali’s beaches’.

Bali’s thriving tourism has led to growing levels of litter, with waste management unable to keep up with the amount of waste washing up on the beaches.

As a result 33,000 tons of Bali’s plastic ends up in the ocean each year, which increasingly appears on Bali’s shorelines.

Steps are currently being taken to reduce the waste problem in Bali.

In late 2018, Governor Wayan Koster announced a ban on bags, polystyrene, and straws.

The Indonesian government has also vowed to reduce plastic marine waste by 70 percent, by 2025.