Paraglider who broke his back in Central Coast NSW accident wants to fly again as soon as possible

A paraglider who fractured his spine in a freak accident is keen to ‘get back in the sky’ just days after the incident which could’ve cost him his life.

A sudden change in wind sent Matt Kitai’s paraglide slamming into a cliff face in Bateau Bay, on the NSW Central Coast on Saturday.

His partner Tasha Brewer, who was at a hair salon when she heard of the accident and was rushed to the scene by her hairdresser, told friends and family Mr Kitai remains in high spirits.

‘He’s in very good spirits,’ she said. ‘Everyone who knows Matt knows how resilient he is… He’s already talking about getting back up in the sky.’

While she joked the prospect was worrying, she said ‘it’s his passion and he loves it’.

‘I know he’ll be up there fighting fit in no time.’

After the incident, in which Mr Kitai found himself stuck on the cliff, he was flown via helicopter to Royal North Shore Hospital for treatment.

Mr Kitai narrowly avoided needing any surgery for his injuries, which include a fractured spine and damaged sacrum.

He was assessed by a neurosurgeon who decided to mould a brace to his body to ‘see how that starts healing first’.

The mould should be ready by Wednesday and, if all goes well, Mr Kitai should be ready to go home by the end of the week.

But doctors think he will be out of work for anywhere between three and six months.

A friend of the couple started a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses from the accident.

Ms Brewer said the kindness and generosity of friends and family has been overwhelming.

‘It’s times like these you realise the people that care the most,’ she said.