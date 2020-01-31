Paraguay’s President Abdo contracts dengue fever amid…

By Mariel Cristaldo

ASUNCION, Jan 22 – A dengue fever outbreak that has affected thousands of Paraguayans in recent weeks has reached as far as the presidential palace, with the country’s leader Mario Abdo confirmed as having been struck by the disease.

The country’s Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni told a press conference on Wednesday that the 48-year-old president fell unwell during an trip to the east of the country and returned to the capital Asunción where the diagnosis was confirmed. He has been ordered to rest.

The diagnosis underscores the potential severity of the outbreak of the disease in Paraguay, which has the second highest incidence of dengue in South American after Brazil. A severe out break in 2013 led to 250 deaths in the country. (Reporting by Mariel Cristaldo Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)