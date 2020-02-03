Paramedics describe scenes of horror after four children are mowed down and killed by drink driver

Paramedics arrived to a scene of ‘carnage and chaos’ after a horrific car crash that killed four children on Saturday.

Police and medics rushed to a street in Oatlands, western Sydney after seven children were hit while on the way to get an ice cream.

New South Wales Ambulance Acting Superintendent Andrew McAlpine said paramedics had attended a horrific scene.

‘This is incredibly hard for the emergency services, notwithstanding the losses that the families have sustained,’ he told reporters on Saturday evening.

‘It’s very, very difficult for police, for fire rescue, for paramedics to be confronted with such chaos and carnage.’

Builder Samuel Davidson was allegedly three times over the blood-alcohol limit when his Mitsubishi ute mounted a curb and struck seven children on the footpath.

Siblings Antony Abdallah, 13, Angelina Abdallah, 12, Sienna Abdallah, eight, and their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr, were killed.

Antony was in year eight at The King’s School in North Parramatta. Angelina and Sienna ­went to the Tara Anglican School for Girls in the same suburb and their cousin Veronique went to Saint Sabina College in Strathfield.

Three others were seriously injured, including an 11-year-old boy and two girls, aged 10 and 13, who were taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital.

The boy woke from an induced coma on Monday morning and is in a serious but stable condition. Both girls are stable.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy told reporters on Sunday the driver was charged after refusing to be interviewed by police.

‘Tragedies do occur but in my time in policing, this is one of the most tragic involving young children dying,’ Mr Corboy said.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Jason Joyce said the driver remained at the scene until the police arrived while his passenger gave CPR.

Davidson has been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter, dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm, negligent driving and drink-driving.

His case was on Sunday heard at Parramatta Bail Court. He did not appear in court and did not apply for bail, which was formally refused by magistrate John McIntosh.

He’s scheduled to return to Parramatta Local Court on April 2.

Danny Abdallah, the father of Sienna, nine, Angelina, 12, and Anthony 13, told reporters on Sunday he and wife Leila were heartbroken.

The couple, who have three other children, both visited the site on Bettington Road on Sunday morning.

Distraught members of the Oatlands community on Sunday also placed flowers at the scene, with shrines established for each of the Abdallah children.

‘I don’t know what to say. I’m numb, probably that’s what I feel at the moment. All I want to say is please, drivers, be careful,’ Mr Abdallah said.

‘These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each other’s company… and this morning I woke up and I have lost three kids.’