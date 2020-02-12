“Parasite” wins Oscar for best international feature

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — South Korean black comedy “Parasite” won the best international feature film at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre here on Sunday night.

“Parasite” beat out “Corpus Christi” (Poland), “Honeyland” (North Macedonia), “Les Miserables” (France) and “Pain and Glory” (Spain) in the category formerly known as best foreign-language film.

The movie has made history as the first South Korean film to win an Oscar award. The East Asian country has one of the largest film industries in the world.

Moreover, “Parasite” also garnered Oscar awards for best picture and best original screenplay. Its director, Bong Joon-ho, took home the best director award, making the film the biggest winner of the night.

The commercially-viable and adroitly-written drama on the weighty subject of class warfare follows the members of a poor household scheming to become employees of a much wealthier family by posing as unrelated and highly-qualified individuals.

The film was widely considered a front-runner in Oscar race after it won several international trophies. It was nominated for six Oscar awards and finally won four of them.

“The category has a new name now, from best foreign language to best international feature film. I’m so happy to be its first recipient under the new name,” Bong said in his acceptance speech, adding that he supports the new direction the change symbolizes.

The South Korean Embassy in Washington tweeted that “What a night for ‘Parasite.’ BIG congratulations to Director Bong, actors, actresses, staffs and the Korean film community! Can’t be more proud of you all!”