Parcel deliveries in Germany during Christmas season hit record high

BERLIN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — The number of parcels delivered during last year’s Christmas season in Germany hit a new record and exceeded industry expectations, the German Parcel and Express Association (BIEK) announced on Tuesday.

In November and December last year, parcel services in Germany handled a record volume of around 775 million courier, express and parcel deliveries, according to BIEK.

The “main driver” was parcel deliveries to end consumers, which rose by 23 percent to 435 million compared with the previous year. BIEK said that the COVID-19 lockdown “further boosted” the forecasted growth rate.

Parcel services made a “particularly large contribution to ensuring that people were able to give their loved ones presents for the festive season despite massive restrictions,” said BIEK chairman Marten Bosselmann in a statement.

According to BIEK, the parcel industry in Germany currently generated annual revenues of 21.3 billion euros (25.8 billion U.S. dollars), employed approximately 250,000 people and handled more than 3.65 billion deliveries per year. Enditem