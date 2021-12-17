Parents are no longer required to wear masking suits because the Pennsylvania school district has made them optional.

Parents are no longer required to wear masking suits because the Pennsylvania school district has made it optional to do so.

WILLIAMSPORT – The parents of 15 students in the Montoursville Area School District have dropped their federal lawsuit against the COVID-19 masking mandate.

According to attorney Gregory Stapp, who represented the students, the need for the lawsuit was removed when the district switched to a mask-optional policy.

The lawsuit was dismissed by a stipulation filed in US Middle District Court on Friday.

After a split Commonwealth Court decision in November, the district decided that masks were no longer required.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam was told on October 10 that she lacked the authority to order masks to be worn inside school buildings.

Christina Bason, the superintendent of the district, issued a mandate on Sept.

Beam’s order came two days later.

Because the school board did not vote on the mandate, the lawsuit claimed a violation of due process.

On September 1, Judge Matthew W Brann was appointed to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

30 refused to issue a temporary restraining order that would have removed the mandate and replaced it with a mask-optional policy.

The state Health Department did not just advise students to wear masks at school; it required it, according to the judge.

“The court determines that interfering with that order is not in the public’s best interests.”

He concluded that the parents have failed to demonstrate how wearing a mask or other face covering endangers one’s health or safety.

Bason and the school board asked Brann to dismiss the lawsuit after the restraining order request was denied, claiming that she had the legal authority to order masks.

That motion was still pending at the time of this writing.

