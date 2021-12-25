Parents are still searching for answers to the heartbreaking mysteries of SEVEN missing children who will not be home for the holidays.

SEVEN missing children will not be home for Christmas, and their parents are still searching for answers.

AT CHRISTMAS, PARENTS OF MISSING CHILDREN are haunted by the gaping hole their child’s disappearance has left in their lives.

As families reunite for the holidays, the joyous occasion serves as a stark reminder of the devastating loss and unanswered questions.

Hundreds of thousands of children go missing every year all over the world, and many of them never return.

Ninety percent of missing children are found within 48 hours, and the vast majority of them return home safely.

However, for some parents, the search is never-ending, and the family’s grief is never far from their minds.

Here are seven unforgettable missing children cases that are still unsolved years – or even decades – later:

Cherrie Mahan was last seen on February 22, 1985, when she got off her school bus.

Janice and Leroy, Cherrie’s mother and husband, were waiting for her to return home so they could take her to play with her friends.

The bus driver claims to have seen the eight-year-old exit the bus, but what happened next is unknown.

Janice does not go a day without thinking of her daughter.

Janice told KDKA that she has never stopped wondering about the possibilities in the 36 years since her disappearance.

“I’ve been tormented since the day she was kidnapped,” she explained.

“Is she alive, is she not alive, is she okay, is she not okay, is she with someone, is she being looked after, is she not being looked after?”

“Does she miss me, does she want me, does she recognize me? These are the questions that run through my mind every day of my life.”

Cherrie was the first child listed on the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children’s mass-mailed “Have You Seen Me?” search cards when it first opened in 1984.

Janice turned to drugs to relieve the pain after Cherrie vanished.

She was eventually able to accept what had occurred by choosing to forgive those who were responsible.

“That’s what brought me peace in my life,” she said.

Because I was killing myself, I needed to forgive someone I didn’t know.”

William Tyrell, then three years old, vanished in broad daylight from his foster grandparents’ garden in New South Wales in 2014.

The picture of the adorable little boy sitting in his Spiderman costume with his wide eyes has become a point of reference for people all over the world.

On the day he vanished, the toddler was in foster care and visiting the coastal town of Kendall in New South Wales.

His father and mother had…

