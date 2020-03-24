Parents are urged to ‘play fair’ by not sending their children to school on Monday

School unions are begging parents to ‘play fair’ and not send their children to class tomorrow amid concerns of overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gavin Williamson has come under fire after the Department of Education published confusing guidance on the workers it deems ‘key’ to the Covid-19 response.

The Government last week ordered mass school closures as the UK death toll hit 281 today and 5,683 patients tested positive for the virus.

However, it exempted parents who work in eight sectors deemed ‘critical’ to keeping the country’s public services and economy afloat from the policy.

This means so-called ‘key workers’ can send their children to school.

But the guidance has been slammed by school unions for its ambiguity, as headteachers fear up to 1.7million children could attend class in fewer schools.

It has combined with concerns that companies will choose ‘profit over people’ by encouraging parents to self-identify as ‘key workers’.

The National Education Union slammed the Department of Education, saying it was not clear enough and needed an ‘urgent clarification’.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said: My appeal to companies and other employers: Please do not interpret the key workers lists liberally for your own ends.

‘Do not put profit over people. School places are there for the most vulnerable and to keep truly crucial operations running.’

He said families must keep children at home ‘if at all possible’.

‘Leave the few spaces available for those that truly have no alternative,’ he added.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said staffing will be lower because more will have had to self-isolate or become ill over the weekend, presenting a ‘challenging’ time for schools.

He added that parents need to be prepared that not every child will get a place.

Mr Barton warned: ‘We would appeal to parents who consider themselves to be on the key worker list only to send their child to school if there is no alternative and to treat this emergency provision as a last resort.

‘We would also ask them to understand that it may not necessarily be possible to provide a place for every child and that schools may have to prioritise.’

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson hit back: ‘You should only send your child to school on Monday if you have to, because your work is critical to our Covid-19 response. If you are able to keep your child at home, you should.’