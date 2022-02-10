Parents can’t afford to send their children to school, and students are ashamed to admit they’re hungry, according to the school’s principal.

Parents can’t afford to send their children to school, and students are embarrassed to admit they’re hungry, according to the principal.

‘The kids are occasionally hungry, but they don’t want to admit it.

It’s the unspoken price’

In the midst of the cost of living crisis, parents are struggling to afford to send their children to school, and some students are too embarrassed to admit they are hungry.

“A lady recently stated that she couldn’t afford to take her children to school because she couldn’t afford to get them on the bus.

One of her issues was that.

“The cost of living crisis is affecting every aspect of their lives, and the choice is whether the parent or the child eats,” said Jared Brading, executive head of two primary schools in southwest London.

“We’re seeing it in our day-to-day experiences, where we can’t replace school shoes or uniforms, and we’re expecting things to get worse.”

It comes after I revealed that between one and 1.45 million children are at risk of going hungry due to their ineligibility for free school meals.

Mr Brading, who runs Sacred Heart and St Mary’s in Wandsworth, said: “I think that’s a minimum figure; I think there’s more than that.”

“Every now and then, [the kids]will say, ‘I’m hungry.’

We have a breakfast club, so we can always feed children who have come in hungry – but they won’t admit it, they won’t admit they’re hungry.

For children, it’s the unspoken cost.”

Mr Brading’s schools have at least 50% of their students receive free school meals, but he admits the eligibility criteria are too strict.

If a family’s household income, excluding welfare payments, is less than £7,400 a year in England, they can claim meals for their children.

“It’s always been a problem,” Mr Brading explained.

"It's always been a problem," Mr Brading explained.

"Those who are working but struggling, and that's going to get harder, isn't it?"

“I believe the eligibility concept is overly strict; I believe it could be loosened.”

Mr. Brading stated that the schools are looking to expand their Wednesday food service, which began during the pandemic and allows parents to pick up food for their children.

