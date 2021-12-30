Parents have been charged after a 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy fatally shoots his younger brother.

Parents face charges after a 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy fatally shoots his younger brother.

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) —

Authorities have charged the parents of a 13-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his 5-year-old brother with their father’s unsecured handgun last month with four counts of child endangerment each.

Thomas Wolfe, 35, and Sara Gerwig, 37, surrendered to Allegheny County police on Wednesday, two days after arrest warrants were issued.

They were released later that day, and it was unclear whether either of them had hired an attorney as of Thursday.

According to authorities, the teen boy shot and killed his younger brother in the family’s Penn Hills home on Nov.

22nd.

At the time, both parents were present.

According to authorities, the teen told police that his brother and two other children were jumping on his bed and would not stop when he asked them to.

Authorities say the teen took his father’s handgun from his parents’ bedroom, pointed it at his brother to scare him, then pulled the trigger while thinking the safety was on.

The 5-year-old was hit in the face with a single bullet.

He was taken to the hospital, but he died there shortly after.

There were no other injuries reported in the shooting.

In December, the adolescent was charged with homicide as an adult.

Because such charges cannot be filed directly in juvenile court under state law, they must be filed in adult court.

The teen is still being held in a juvenile detention center, and authorities have stated that the case will be transferred to juvenile court.

