Parents have been issued with an urgent car seat recall due to concerns about their children’s safety.

Parents should check their child’s car seat, according to consumer website Which? on Facebook.

The warning comes after Cosatto issued an emergency recall due to safety concerns with the buckle on its All in All(plus) and All in All Rotate car seats, which were made with potentially defective components.

Cosatto, the company affected, is providing a free replacement buckle to anyone who purchased an affected product.

Customers who own one of these multi-group car seats (Groups 0(plus)123) for children from birth to 36kg (roughly 12 years old) should immediately stop using it and contact Cosatto.

If you bought a Cosatto car seat with a batch number between 372019 and 062020, you’re covered by this safety alert.

Look at the back of your Cosatto car seat to locate the batch number.

The batch number is the right-most number and has the form (WWYYYY). There should be a sticker on the right-hand side – the batch number is the right-most number and has the form (WWYYYY).

If you’re still not sure if your product is affected, you can check and order a replacement buckle through Cosatto’s online form.

“If you own one of the affected models, you should stop using it immediately and contact Cosatto to order a replacement buckle,” says Which?

“If you have already registered your car seat with Cosatto, the company should have contacted you about the problem and arranged for a replacement buckle.”

“If not, order a replacement buckle through Cosatto’s online form or call 08000 149252 (for Republic of Ireland (plus)448000 149252).”

The replacement buckle should be delivered the next working day.”

“As part of an ongoing program of continuous product assessment, we have identified a potential safety concern relating to the buckle used in the production of a small batch of car seats manufactured between September 2019 and June 2020 as shown,” according to Cosatto’s manufacturers.

“Unfortunately, some of the buckles were not manufactured to the exacting standards set by our quality control.

