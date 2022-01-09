Parents in Glasgow have spoken out about the return to school this week after the Christmas holidays.

Following the Christmas holidays, children in Scotland will return to school this week.

Glasgow Live polled parents to find out how they felt about their children returning to school.

Parents in Glasgow have voiced their concerns about schools reopening this week after the Christmas break.

Due to the widespread transmissibility of the omicron variant, the number of covid cases has risen in recent weeks.

Yesterday, more than 17,000 new cases were reported, the second highest number since the outbreak began.

Last week, over 20,000 were recorded in a single day.

As a result of the large number of people who are currently isolating, there are staffing shortages for critical positions.

Thousands of parents responded to Glasgow Live’s poll asking how they felt about their children returning to school this week.

The vast majority of parents said they were unconcerned about returning their children to school, stating that their primary concern was their children’s emotional well-being.

Follow our coronavirus live blog as Nicola Sturgeon makes her announcement today.

“My wee one is autistic and needs his routine back,” Natalie Briggs said, “so he will be back on Wednesday when his nursery opens.”

“Nope,” said another reader.

There are no issues to worry about.

We must learn to live with the fact that coronavirus and omicron have now been added to the list of airborne viruses that include pneumonia, influenza, and the winter flu.

I understand that people are afraid of what is to come, but where would we be if we lived our lives in the dark forever?

I’m not afraid of them returning to school, and I’m also not afraid of homeschooling again.

I have four children at home, and I did a fantastic job the last time and will do so again if necessary.”

“Myself and my son have it right now,” Natalie-Anne Gordon said.

By the time he returns, he’ll have had enough and will be out of the way.

It was the end of the holiday season when I had to get it.

We don’t need to be concerned.

Those who are vulnerable are still respected and cared for.

It’s impossible to live in a world where everything is shut down.”

“Haven’t the children suffered enough in their education and mental health? They desperately need to be in school,” Linda Paterson continued.

While the majority of people were in favor of reuniting with their children.

