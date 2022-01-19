Parents of a 2-year-old girl who died after choking on sausage at a nursery are concerned that the toddler was not properly supervised.

Parents of a two-year-old girl who died at a nursery after choking on sausage are concerned that her child was not properly supervised.

In November 2020, 2-year-old Sadie Salt stopped breathing while eating lunch at Mini Learners in Radlett, Hertfordshire.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and the child was taken to Paddington’s St Mary’s Hospital.

The youngster, who lived with her family in Barnet, died two days later despite the best efforts of medical personnel.

A pre-inquest review heard today at Hertford Coroners Court has her parents questioning whether staff were “organized and able” to assist their daughter.

“The family would like to raise issues about the 999 call and the response to the incident,” Charlotte Gilmartin, who represents Sadie’s family, said.

“How well-trained and supervised staff were on that day, as well as how well-organized and capable they were to respond to events like this.”

During a hearing expected to take place within the next six months, an inquest jury will determine the facts surrounding Sadie’s death.

Ofsted, the Department of Education, and the local council are all expected to provide evidence.

“In the time since Sadie’s death, we have suffered grief and heartbreak that no family should have to endure,” said Zoe and Adam Salt of Barnet, London.

“Nothing can compensate for the tragic loss of our daughter, but hearing a detailed account of the events of that day will help us come to terms with what happened.”

“We appreciate the coroner’s willingness to consider whether there are any broader public interest issues surrounding Sadie’s death at this early stage.”

Sadie’s family has raised more than £60,000 for COSMIC, a London-based charity that supports the Children’s Intensive Care Unit at St Mary’s Hospital, where she died.

Following Sadie’s death, an online petition to prohibit nurseries from serving sausages and grapes to children under the age of five garnered 12,000 signatures.

Zoe and Adam said at the time, “We are in terrible pain as we mourn the untimely loss of our daughter and sister, but the outpouring of love from you all has been overwhelming.”

“We are ecstatic to share with you that she was able to save lives by donating vital organs.”

“Please donate to this wonderful charity to show your love and support for Sadie and us.”

It means a lot to us all, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts…

