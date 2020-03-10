Parents of child with brain disease blast ‘selfish’ coronavirus stockpilers

The parents of a child with a rare brain disease have blasted ‘selfish’ panic-buyers for hoarding hand sanitiser and face masks.

Noah Stevenson, six, relies on round-the-clock care and has a compromised immune system that leaves him vulnerable to viruses and infections.

His parents need to constantly keep their hands sanitised and mouths covered when looking after him because a simple cold can be life threatening for the youngster.

Noah’s mother and father said watching people stockpile medical items their son needs every day puts Noah’s life at risk and makes them ‘sick to their stomachs’.

Fears of a major coronavirus outbreak have gripped the nation as the number of infections soared to 321 over the weekend.

Panic buyers have been raiding supermarkets shelves around the country of antibacterial gels, food and essentials like toilet roll.

In an impassioned Facebook post, his parents, from Devon, wrote: ‘Why are there so many selfish people in this world?

‘If you are not sick, and don’t have a serious health condition please tell me why you are stock piling on medical items putting people who depend on these items on a daily basis (pre coronavirus), lives at risk!

‘You do not need 1,000 bottles of hand sanitiser, you do not need to buy 1,000 face masks that you are obviously never going to even bother putting on your face!

‘You do not need 1,000 pairs of rubber gloves. you DO NOT need 1000 packets/ bottles of paracetamol.

‘People with compromised immune systems do! People that look after and care for these people do! Without these items their life is actually seriously in danger!’

Noah suffers from pontocerebellar hypoplasia which causes his brain cells to waste away, affecting everything from his movement, balance and speech to learning.

His parents revealed their son suffered full body spasms over the weekend that left him completely parlayed.

He had to wait an hour on an ambulance because medics were inundated with call outs from people with mild colds who feared they had coronavirus, they claim.

They added: ‘The ambulance took an hour to get to Noah yesterday whilst he was in status dystonicus (full body spasms) and struggling to breath because of his obstructive airway.

‘He already has oxygen and a ventilator at home but he needed more medical assistance than I could give him.

‘They said they’ve had a high volume of calls from people worried they had coronavirus. Just stop being selfish, you absolute morons.’

Patients with weakened immune systems can become very sick even if they are exposed to the type of bacteria that don’t normally cause serious harm.

It means carers need to constantly sanitise their hands with antibacterial gel when looking after them.

They are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, which can become deadly in elderly or people with chronic conditions. To donate to Noah’s cause, visit here.

As coronavirus panic sweeps the country, calls to NHS 111 are up 40 per cent on last year with thousands of anxious Britons ringing for advice about the illness.

More than 442,000 calls were placed to the 24/7 helpline between February 24 and March 1 – an average of 63,000 each day.

In comparison, the figure for the same week last year was just 320,000 – or 45,000 calls per day.

The NHS today said call handlers are working ’round the clock’ to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Disgruntled patients have complained they have waited four hours for a call-back or, in the case of one IT worker, four days.

The NHS has already announced it would plough an extra £1.7million into the service to recruit an additional 500 staff, and set up a new coronavirus advice website.

It comes after the virus claimed its fourth victim in Britain today – a woman in her 70s from Wolverhampton.

She tested positive for the deadly disease while she was being treated for other long-term health problems, MailOnline understands.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the death in the House of Commons and said: ‘I entirely understand why people are worried’. Chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, confirmed that the patient had caught the disease in the UK.

The death comes just one day after a man in his 60s, in Manchester, became the third person to die since the UK’s outbreak began last Tuesday, March 3. A woman in her 70s in Reading and a man in his 80s in Milton Keynes have also died.

Health chiefs today confirmed 48 more patients, including five in Scotland and two in Wales, have been diagnosed with the life-threatening illness which has left millions living in fear.

Britain’s total infection toll now sits at 321, with the number having risen almost eight-fold in the space of a week.

Outbreaks in Italy, France, Germany and Spain have also dramatically increased in size.