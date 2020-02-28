Parents say daughter, 7, died 1 minute into tonsil surgery

A family has been left devastated after their seven-year-old girl died just one minute into a routine operation to have her tonsils removed.

Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill, from South Carolina, died on Friday when her heart stopped and doctors were unable to revive her.

Her grief-stricken parents said the girl snored but was otherwise healthy. It is common for children to have their tonsils removed if they are prone to snoring.

Paisley’s family are waiting on autopsy results to help shed light on how she died.

The young girl was a straight-A student at Clinton Elementary School who had an attitude full of joy, according to her obituary.

‘Going into surgery, she had no fear,’ Mary Beth Truelock, Paisley’s grandmother, told WHNS. ‘She was smiling and happy. Nothing was wrong, you know? She had no fear.

‘Definitely missing her all the time,’ she added. ‘You don’t understand why these things happen, but we know it was God’s plan and that’s the only thing that can get us through, because we know it was God.’

A GoFundMe page has been set up to for Paisley’s funeral costs, and has since raised $32,678.

A description on the fundraising page describes Paisely’s tragic death as an ‘awful time’ for her parents Austin Cogsdill and Jasmine Truelock.

‘No one expects to lose a child at anytime. During the wake of this awful time in their lives, I’m humbly asking for help in raising money for Paisley’s funeral expenses,’ it reads.

‘This, in addition to prayers would help the family tremendously. Please give if you feel lead to do so. God bless!’