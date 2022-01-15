Parents’ shock as their three-year-old son walks out of school and is discovered drenched by a neighbor 10 minutes away from his home.

A FRUSTRATED mother has slammed a primary school after her three-year-old son wandered away from the school and attempted to walk home alone.

On Friday, Miles Diffey, three, was supposed to be in class at Trealaw Primary School in Rhondda, Wales, but instead surprised his parents by showing up drenched on their front doorstep.

A passer-by gasped in horror as the non-verbal child wandered around in the cold after missing his lesson the day before.

Miles’ parents, Georgia, 28, and William, 29, are demanding answers from the school after being left “shaken-up” and “angry” by the incident, according to WalesOnline.

“She (the passer-by) had no idea how long he had been out and found him on one of the hills coming down to our house,” his upset mother explained.

“He was soaked through and through, his nappy was full, and he had been out walking for quite some time.”

“At first, we were told Miles got out through a fence, then he left through the main gate and left the school at 10.35 a.m., which they saw on camera, but now we know he was seen leaving at 10.30 a.m., so none of it makes sense.”

“All I want is for you to tell me what’s going on.”

They claim the school will not show them surveillance footage to explain how Miles was able to leave the site alone.

“I just feel like they’re lying to us and covering their own backs,” Georgia continued.

The council of Rhondda Cynon Taf has promised to look into the matter.

“The safety of students is paramount, and a full investigation into this serious incident is already underway,” a council spokesperson said.

“Council Officers and Social Services staff will work diligently to determine how this incident occurred and, where issues are discovered, put in place immediate measures to prevent this from happening again, as well as address any additional concerns identified as a result of the investigation.”

“We share the concerns of parents and guardians of students, and they will receive a letter about the incident shortly.”