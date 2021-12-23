Parents should be aware after an eight-year-old boy was targeted by a ‘predator’ on Roblox who led him to a pornographic website.

After a “predator” messaged her eight-year-old son while he was playing on his father’s iPad using the game’s chat function, the mother felt “physically sick.”

The pervert requested that the unassuming youngster look up something for him on the internet.

His heartbroken mother wished she could “erase it from his memory” after he was sent a link that took him to a pornography website.

“He was only eight at the time,” the mother, who is from Edinburgh and did not want to be identified, told The Daily Record.

When I found out, I felt sick to my stomach.

“It was a difficult situation to deal with.

“All I wanted to do was erase it from his mind.”

She’s now urging parents to outright prohibit their children from playing the game at home, or at the very least, to ensure that all web browsing restrictions are in place on their devices.

Roblox is marketed as a kid-friendly game that allows players to create small multiplayer games and other experiences.

PEGI has rated it as suitable for those aged seven and up in Europe, but this does not account for all of the different games available on the service.

These include everything from simple games like Pizza Factory and Jelly Mining Simulator to role-playing servers where users can play as animals, solve murder mysteries, and more.

Roblox can be restricted to only show a “curated” selection of games that have been vetted as suitable for children under the age of 13; however, this option is not enabled by default.

Previously, the site was a haven for more sinister role-playing, such as people posing as Nazis or the Ku Klux Klan.

Police Scotland has issued a warning to parents about certain Roblox games, claiming that predators may try to speak to children despite the in-built moderation system.

“Anyone asking for your child’s personal information or to talk privately should be blocked and reported,” the force wrote on Facebook.

“We understand how distressing incidents like this can be, and we work hard to prevent them from happening,” a Roblox spokesperson said.

“On Roblox, we have strict safety systems in place, as well as a team of thousands of moderators who enforce a strict set of community standards, including zero tolerance for any kind of sexual content.”

“At the heart of everything we do on Roblox is the safety of our users, and we have a number of dedicated features designed to keep kids safe while they play Roblox.”

“All text chat on the… is filtered by us.”

