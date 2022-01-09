Parents should teach their children, but Katharine Birbalsingh’s advice ignores reality at home.

Don’t be put off by other parents’ one-on-one tutorials and bedtime revision, says Emily Morris.

Is there anything more guilt-inducing for a mother or father than being told that others are doing something with their children that you aren’t, especially when you can’t? It’s even more frustrating when you’re a single parent.

On Monday, just as we were preparing for the end of the summer vacation and the return of the students to school, a prime example occurred.

“Parents! Don’t assume they’re being taught well at school,” Katharine Birbalsingh, Britain’s “strictest headteacher” and chair of the Social Mobility Commission, tweeted.

“Perhaps you’ll strike it rich.

But don’t take it for granted.

After school, instruct them.

Every day.

Almost always.

Other parents do as well.

“They’re just not telling you,” she said, adding an “embarrassed” emoji to her advice.

Birbalsingh, the co-founder of the Michaela Community School in Wembley, north-west London, is known for her outspokenness; she recently told me that she regrets saying last year that children must be taught to be good because of “Original Sin,” and she has previously chastised “woke culture.”

However, these most recent remarks have had a profound impact on me.

I was the sole provider for my 15-year-old son.

The time between picking him up from the childminder and putting him to bed when he was in primary school was a whirlwind of activities.

I bathed him, read to him, made his tea, packed his lunch for the next day, prepared uniform and PE kits, listened to him read, and had to deal with nits on a regular basis.

“This is supposed to be teamwork,” I remember thinking, “and this bit is designed for two.” The guilt was overwhelming.

I only have one child, so I can’t imagine what it’s like for those who have more.

I, like many other parents, have little confidence in my ability to educate my child.

Reading to your child and listening to them read are both forms of instruction, but I love books, so it came naturally to me.

But I sucked at GCSE science, and trying to help him with physics would probably be more of a hindrance.

Have you ever tried persuading a teenager to let you “teach” them after a full day of learning at?

