Parents’ ten-year search for answers in their daughter’s death is about to come to a conclusion with a trial.

Murder or suicide: A 10-year search for answers in the death of their daughter leads to a trial.

Josh and Sandee Greenberg’s daughter passed away a decade ago.

Initially, the Lower Paxton Township couple was in mourning over a suicide, according to authorities.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s office changed the ruling to a homicide a few days later, sending the distraught parents in a completely different direction — someone had killed their 27-year-old Ellen.

But, not long after, the verdict in the death of the upbeat Philadelphia first-grade teacher was changed once more.

Her death was once again ruled a suicide by the medical examiner.

Since then, the Greenbergs have been searching for answers for over a decade.

Their plight has gotten national attention, with appearances on Nancy Grace’s Crime Stories and in The Washington Post.

Josh Greenberg told INFOSURHOY Tuesday, “We have a mission and a purpose.”

“For our daughter, we want justice.”

The couple said the authorities investigating Ellen’s death in Philadelphia have been nothing but roadblocks in their quest for answers.

“It’s like they’re the Keystone Cops trying to hide everything while we’re Dick Tracy trying to find out the truth,” he said.

The Greenbergs hired their own investigators and forensics experts and filed a lawsuit two years ago to get the answers they needed.

And now, ten years after their daughter was discovered with 20 stab wounds and a knife in her chest in her Philadelphia apartment, the Greenbergs are one step closer to discovering what happened to their daughter.

They will argue to have the medical examiner change the ruling on Ellen’s death to classify it as a homicide or, at the very least, as “undetermined” after a judge cleared the way for them to bring their case to a civil trial a few weeks ago.

They stated that they will be releasing new evidence uncovered during their investigation.

A video from their daughter’s apartment building and a deposition from a medical examiner who stated that one of Ellen’s most serious stab wounds occurred post-mortem are among the evidence.

The Greenbergs believe the evidence should lead to a reversal of the death sentence, which they hope will lead to an investigation into their daughter’s death.

