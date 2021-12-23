‘Parents’ try to sway public opinion by forcing their young son to stand by the side of the road with a sign that reads, ‘I am a bully.’

‘Parents’ attempt to sway public opinion by forcing their young son to stand by the side of the road holding a sign that reads, ‘I am a bully.’

Adults can be seen nearby supervising the boy as he stands facing the road with the sign.

The youngster is seen standing in a grassy area, holding a neon sign attached to a piece of wood, as if he is being punished for bullying another child.

It’s unclear whether the video was intended to be a real punishment or a publicity stunt, but viewers were split on whether it was too harsh or an appropriate punishment.

Some people praised the mother and father for teaching the boy a lesson.

Others, on the other hand, called it “mean” and “foul,” with some even pointing out that the parents were bullying their children.

“Humiliating children is traumatic,” one person said.

“Well, we’ll see where he gets it from,” another said.

Those who praised the parents described the move as “a fantastic way to deal with” bullying.

‘That’s parenting,’ wrote one of them.

‘Discipline and humiliation will make them never do it again.’

“You think the bullied kid isn’t embarrassed every day at school? He got a taste of his own medicine,” another said.

