Parents up in arms as Coles is rumoured to be bringing back its Stikeez collectables 

Australian parents have been enraged by rumours that Coles’ popular but controversial Stikeez collectables could be returning.

The announcement made by Foodie Mumma Ren to her 11,000 followers on Thursday said the figurines would be back on shelves by February 12.

While some doubted the legitimacy of the claim, the page claimed they had a ‘very reliable contact high up in Coles.’

Stikeez collectables were released by Coles last year with shoppers able to pick up one of the 24 available every time they spent $30 in store.

Parents were outraged by the announcement and some claimed they would no longer shop at Coles.

‘Woolies it is then! Still finding the little choking hazards in odd places . Still trying to bin them,’ a woman said.

‘The minis were a fad and I have a case with all the minis but my niece didn’t want them,’ said another.

One man said he found them ‘everywhere’ and claimed he even found one littered in a river.

Stikeez, along with Woolworths’ Ooshies collectables, attracted criticism last year for creating waste that many suspected would end up in landfill or littering the environment.

In March, a woman took to social media and blasted Coles after she found one of the figurines – a miniature leek – on a beach on Hamilton Island, Queensland.

‘How about you stop producing mass waste products and try something environmentally friendly for a change?’ Ms Gallagher wrote on her Facebook page.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Coles for comment.