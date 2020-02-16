parents want ‘catfishing’ to be made a crime after daughters suicide

The parents of a hairdresser suspected of committing suicide in a horror cliff plunge after finding out she’d been catfished are calling for the practice to be made illegal.

Renae Marsden, 20, received 11,000 messages from a man she knew as ‘Brayden’ in the lead-up to her disappearance seven years ago, and tragically found out that he was not real on the day of her death.

Now her parents Mark and Teresa are hoping the person who put their daughter through the ordeal will be brought to justice as an inquest is held into her death.

‘There is no closure for us until we determine the facts surrounding her disappearance, and this won’t be resolved until the perpetrator decides or is forced to tell the truth,’ Mr Marsden told The Sydney Morning Herald.

‘Ultimately we would like to see the perpetrator charged, and that the coroner recommends the laws surrounding catfishing are tightened to make it a criminal offence.’

Ms Marsden was last seen leaving her home in Glenhaven, Sydney, on August 5, 2013.

It is believed she drove to the The Gap in Sydney’s eastern suburbs before throwing her phone into the ocean and taking her own life. Her body has never been found.

Renae spent the last 18 months of her life thinking she was in love, but discovered Brayden was not real on the day of her death, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Her parents believe someone was using photos of a random man and talking to Renae with a fake phone number.

Renae had photos of Brayden in her room and was even fantasising about marrying him. He was last person she messaged on the day of her disappearance.

Mr Marsden said living with his daughter’s suspected suicide has been ‘hell’.

‘That somebody can do this to your daughter to the point she takes her own life, it is about as wrong as it gets,’ he said.

A friend of Renae’s allegedly set her up with Brayden and will be called to give evidence during the inquest into her death at the NSW Coroner’s Court next week.

Mrs Marsden said Renae and the friend met in high school but she had tried to cut of contact because she no longer wanted to be the girl’s friend.

When Renae told the girl she no longer wanted to be her friend the girl screamed ‘I love you’ and followed Renae to her car before the two ceased contact temporarily.

The friend then introduced Renae to Brayden who she began to message constantly.

When the friend went away for a month, Brayden was also mysteriously not online and told Renae it was because he had a court hearing.

Despite being happy in the months before her disappearance her parents said they think she was crushed when she received a break-up message from ‘Brayden’.

The day Renae died she told her mother she didn’t need to ‘worry about him’ because she had ‘found out what he is all about’.

She told her parents she was going to dinner with friends, but they never saw her again.

Renae sent a text to her mother telling her she loved her, a text to Brayden and a text to the friend.

Mr and Mrs Marsden believe Renae found out she was being catfished and decided to take her own life.

‘My daughter was not depressed. She was anything but,’ Mrs Marsden said.