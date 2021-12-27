Parents were arrested after four children were discovered covered in feces and locked in a room with no clothes, begging for water.

A MOTHER was arrested after her child dialed 911 to seek assistance.

On December 22, Smith County deputies assisted EMS at a home after an 8-year-old boy called for help because his mother was unresponsive inside the house.

When UT Health EMS arrived at the house, they made contact with the child’s mother, who was inebriated.

When Katelynn Schengeli, 26, was later interviewed by deputies, she admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the evening.

An infant was found screaming in a crib next to Schengeli’s bed, according to EMS.

The baby was allegedly covered in feces from a leaking diaper.

EMS cleaned up the baby and changed its diaper.

Deputies discovered twin 4-year-old girls locked in a room while searching the house.

One child was naked and sleeping next to a dirty diaper on the floor.

The other, on the other hand, was wailing for water.

Clothing and water were given to both of the children.

While one deputy called Child Protective Services to request the removal of the child, others alerted investigators.

When investigators entered the mobile home, they discovered it to be filthy, with “a very potent odor of feces emanating from each of the rooms.”

The children appeared to be malnourished, according to EMS personnel, and the 11-month-old infant was about the size of a 3-6-month-old infant.

CPS removed the children from their home; the infant and twins were taken to UT Health for medical evaluation, and all four were placed in a safe living environment.

Schengeli was apprehended and charged with four counts of endangering children.

Corey Evans, her boyfriend and father of the twins and infant, was arrested as well.

For each charge, a bond of (dollar)50,000 has been set.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.