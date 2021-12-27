Parents were left furious after a pair of stuffed monkeys mated in front of their children.

Parents were left in tears after a pair of stuffed monkeys mated in front of their children.

With their rampant prime-mating, this amorous couple is making life a little difficult for some parents.

The stuffed animals are part of the Horniman Museum’s Monkey Business exhibit in South London.

“Our kids asked, ‘What are they doing to each other?” said one mother.

“I was taken aback and had no idea what to say.

“So I just mumbled something about making babies and diverted their attention with some sweets.”

“It was a little strange.”

Other guests commented on the amusing display of affection as well.

“The Horniman Museum in SE London is fantastic for children!” wrote Dr Pam Spurr, who visited with her five-year-old granddaughter.