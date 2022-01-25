Parents who were forced to cancel their children’s birthday parties because of Covid express their “disgust” with Boris Johnson’s events.

‘Little children understand that some things are impossible to achieve and that sacrifices must be made – but it appears that Downing Street’s team could not give up anything.’

Parents whose children’s birthday parties were canceled due to lockdown rules have expressed their “disgust” and “shock” at Boris Johnson’s birthday celebration.

During lockdown in November 2020, Dan Ashley, 45, and his partner Clare Bailey, 44, hosted a fifth birthday party for their daughter Evie with 30 guests – all of whom were teddy bears.

Because Evie’s friends were not allowed to come, the couple from Bromley, south-east London, arranged the toys around a picnic cloth.

The capital was under Tier 2 restrictions at the time, which prohibited mixing between households indoors, according to Mr Ashley, who stated, “Those were the rules, which we followed, which most people did.”

When Covid-19 restrictions stated that you couldn’t socialize with anyone outside your household or support bubble indoors, an alleged birthday party for the Prime Minister was held at Number 10 in June 2020.

“It was so obvious what you could and couldn’t do,” Mr Ashley explained.

Like most people, I find it hard to believe.

“I think we all found some of the rules a little confusing, but most people erred on the side of caution if they weren’t sure what the rule was – especially during the first lockdown, when you didn’t know what was going on.”

The Metropolitan Police have launched a criminal investigation into whether the parties broke lockdown rules, causing Mr Johnson to become increasingly enraged over the party crisis.

Sue Gray, the senior civil servant in charge of the investigation, is expected to deliver a report at some point.

Mr Johnson’s spokesperson stated on Monday that he believes he has broken no laws.

People who followed the Government’s rules throughout the pandemic have expressed their displeasure with a series of reported gatherings at Downing Street.

Families who have been forced to cancel their own celebrations say the Prime Minister has “undermined” future public health messaging.

“I think a lot of people have missed a lot,” Mr Ashley said, referring to the sacrifices made by others and the parties they won’t be able to have with loved ones again.

“I don’t think so.”

