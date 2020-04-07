Paris chooses Hubert Védrine to think about the future of NATO

Hubert Védrine at a reception at the Elysée in September 2017. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

If NATO is in ” brain death “, as Emmanuel Macron said in November 2019, the French president does not count on a renewal of specialists at his bedside. The organization’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, announced on March 31 that a group of experts would be formed to reflect on the future direction of the Alliance. The principle had been acquired at the London summit in early December. The group brings together five men and five women. France will be represented by Hubert Védrine, whose name was put forward by the Elysée Palace at the end of 2019.

The questions are numerous: what positioning in relation to Russia, how to deal with the Turkish question – a member of NATO with contradictory alliances -, what capacities for military projection outside Europe, etc. ? 72-year-old Hubert Védrine, former secretary general of the Elysée Palace (1991-1995) under François Mitterrand, continues to write books on foreign policy and Europe on a regular basis. “Experience is not excluded to wake up an organization, says an adviser to Emmanuel Macron. Hubert Védrine is known for his independence of mind, he has worked in the past in NATO and he is not known as a militant Atlanticist. “

Since 2003, Hubert Védrine has also been the manager of a geopolitical strategy consultancy bearing his name, which generated turnover of 1.3 million euros for the year 2018. The firm performs analysis for French private groups, it is explained. He also has foreign clients, companies with no direct French competitor, and he consulted for countries in the Gulf of Guinea five years ago when drawing up a charter on maritime safety.

President’s gesture of authority

Among French diplomats, this choice of the former foreign minister was seen as a new sign of distrust of the executive. Emmanuel Macron’s remarks in the summer of 2019 on a “Deep state” who would resist his outstretched hand to Russia had welcomed Mr. Védrine, who often criticized the supposed inertia of his former administration. His appointment is as much an ideological choice as a gesture of authority by the president. However, the old opposition between “Gaullo-mitterrandiens” and “Atlanticists” is of little relevance, once the Trump administration has ceased to be a predictable and secure ally for Europeans.