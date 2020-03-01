Paris half marathon canceled amid COVID-19 fears

PARIS, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — The Paris half marathon, which was scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled over the fears of the COVID-19 virus, France’s Minister of Health Olivier Veran announced on Saturday afternoon.

The decision followed a special meeting of ministers to discuss measures to deal with the virus, which has infected 73 people in the country after 16 additional cases were announced on Saturday.

The French government has ordered the cancellation of “gatherings of more than 5,000 people” in enclosed areas and some external events.

There were 44,000 entrants registered this year’s Paris half-marathon.