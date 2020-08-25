Paris Hilton Shares Cover For The Sunday Times Style After Boarding School Abuse Admission

Paris Hilton is gracing the cover of The Sunday Times Style and she shared a snap of the magazine on her social media accounts a day after the story of her abusive experience at a boarding school made headlines.

“My new @TheSTStyle cover story interview about my life, love and new documentary film #ThisIsParis,” she wrote on Instagram along with the photo of her magazine cover.

In the photo, Hilton is wearing a black dress with a white collar and cuff while sitting on a chair.

“Love this photoshoot! You’re so beautiful inside and out,” one commented.

“@parishilton SO PRETTY QUEEN,” another added.

“More beautiful every day love you,” a different follower wrote.

She also shared a snippet of the interview she did with the magazine when they played “This or That.” The short clip shows Hilton choosing vodka over tequila, Ibiza over Coachella, date night over girls night, 2000s over 1900s, love over money and lipgloss over lipstick. She also reveals in the video that she prefers pink over diamante and hot over cold.

Hilton’s social media posts come on the heels of her exclusive interview with People where she detailed the abuse she experienced at a boarding school.

“It was supposed to be a school, but [classes]were not the focus at all. From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture,” Hilton said about her experience at Provo Canyon School.

“The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me. I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.”

Hilton left the school when she turned 18 years old in 1999. She was so grateful when she finally left the place. However, the traumatic experience made her anxious. She had panic attacks and was crying every single day. She felt like a prisoner and hated life.

People reached out to Provo Canyon School for their side of the story about Hilton’s confession.

“Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time,” the school said in its response.

Hilton is releasing a documentary entitled “This is Paris” and it will come out on YouTube on Sept. 14.