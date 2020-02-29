Paris: incidents on the sidelines of the concert of the Congolese star Fally Ipupa

His concert was announced under high voltage: the return of the Congolese star Fally Ipupa on Friday in Paris aroused the anger of the opponents of the diaspora, who braved the ban on demonstrations and burned vehicles, incidents which led to more 70 arrests.

The Congolese rumba singer, accused of being close to the government in power in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), had not performed in France for years, for fear of overflows. Before the start of his concert at the AccorHotels Arena, multiple incidents broke out at the start of the evening around the station and the Bercy district.

Several scooters and garbage cans were set on fire, producing thick swirls of smoke in the area. Invaded by smoke, the underground part of the station was evacuated as a precaution and the traffic of metros and RER was disrupted.

Around 6:30 p.m., the fires were under control by the firefighters and around thirty vehicles, especially two-wheelers, fully charred, found an AFP journalist.

The police headquarters had placed the concert under close surveillance, banning the multiple demonstrations planned by the opponents. But for several days, the battle of opinions was raging on Twitter around the arrival of the singer.

The first arrests of demonstrators defying the ban began at midday. At 11:00 p.m., 71 people had been arrested, according to the prefecture. She denounced the “scandalous behavior” of certain demonstrators who hindered the action of the firefighters.

The “arsonist” is among those arrested, said a police source.

With 1.4 million subscribers on Youtube, Fally Ipupa, 42, is a superstar in the DRC. Part of the diaspora accuses him of being close to ex-president Joseph Kabila and his successor Félix Tshisekedi.

The singer, who has musical collaborations with the American R. Kelly and the French artists Aya Nakamura and Booba, had to give up his last concert planned at the Olympia in 2017, already because of overflows.

– Political outrage –

Around 8:30 p.m., tensions persisted around the Arena. Fans could come back to attend the concert, which was a priori maintained. Several opponents continued to insult them with cries of “Rwandans, collaborators!”.

With AFP, they estimated that Fally Ipupa is a singer who “supports Rwanda”, a border country with which the DRC has had complicated relations for years.

“This concert is sponsored by Paul Kagame (the Rwandan president, editor’s note), Africa’s worst criminal. A man who wants to put his people to sleep with music,” said Christian Sossey, a craftsman in the building industry from Montpellier.

The singer’s fans were weary. “We don’t need the politics over there. We just came to let off steam. There’s enough of these vandals,” sighed Junior, ticket in hand and on his 31 for the occasion.

The incidents aroused the indignation of part of the French political class.

“I condemn the degradations and violence committed in the area of ​​the Gare de Lyon by individuals who defied the ban on demonstrations,” said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, supporting Twitter firefighters and police intervened.

“Clashes over the concert of a Congolese singer, fire at the Gare de Lyon, scum preventing firefighters from working: what image does our country give to the world?”, Tweeted Marine Le Pen. “How can the government allow such chaos to occur?”, Protested the patron of the National Rally (RN).

“Unacceptable urban riot in the heart of Paris”, reacted the deputy LR Eric Ciotti. “Such violence around a Congolese community concert reflects an exacerbated communitarianism which has nothing to do in France!”

