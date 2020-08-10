Paris Saint-Germain agrees deal with Chinese brand Hisense

PARIS, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — French football giant Paris Saint-Germain on Monday announced the signing of a multi-year partnership with Chinese consumer electronics firm Hisense.

“We are delighted to welcome Hisense to the Paris Saint-Germain family and to launch this partnership with this leading player in the consumer electronics and household appliance market,” said Marc Armstrong, director of sponsorship at PSG.

Founded in Qingdao in 1969, Hisense has sponsored many major sporting teams and events in recent years, such as the 2018 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2016, Formula 1 team Red Bull Racing and the Australian Open tennis tournament.

“We are delighted to partner with Paris Saint-Germain, who are among the best clubs in the world in terms of their performance and the speed of their progress,” said Hisense International president Alex Zhu.

Created in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain has enjoyed considerable sporting and commercial success since being purchased by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011, winning 18 trophies including seven French Ligue 1 titles. Enditem