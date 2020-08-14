Paris Saint-Germain Considering Ighalo To Fill Cavani Void

Odion Ighalo of Manchester United has been doing well although his current deal is only good up to January 2021. With most of the Red Devils stars back in harness, the most likely scenario is to see the 31-year-old player return to Shanghai Shenhua once the loan spell is over. But it appears another Premier League team is entering the picture in Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Foot Mercato, PSG representatives are speaking with Ighalo’s handlers about a possible transfer. The reason seen behind that is that Les Parisiens is looking for someone to fill up the void left by Edinson Cavani. The 33-year-old is believed to be close to joining Benfica alongside Jan Vertonghen according to a Portuguese news outlet, Record.

However, Ighalo may not be among the priorities on the list of PSG. PSG Sporting Director Leonardo has a list of targets. Among the big names included is Cristiano Ronaldo with Juventus allegedly looking to curb down numbers.

So far, the French champions have already signed Mauro Icardi permanently. Ighalo could be the perfect complement to the 27-year-old striker alongside 19-year-old Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Ighalo filled up perfectly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with stars like Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba. And while he has been performing well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his stay may not go beyond January. Assuming that the COVID-19 pandemic has simmered down by that time, he is likely to return to China unless PSG can pull off a deal.

As of this writing, the only update is that the camps of Ighalo and PSG are talking. There was no mention of Shanghai Shenhua involved in talks for now. But seeing how the Chinese club was open to selling Ighalo permanently to United could be a good sign. It all depends on how much Shenhua is asking and if that asking price is reasonable for Les Parisiens.

For Ighalo, all he can do now is just focus and play for United. The interest from PSG should be flattering for the Nigerian striker although he is already living a dream right now playing for the Red Devils. But unless Solskjaer finds a reason to retain him beyond January 2021, joining PSG could be the next best option.