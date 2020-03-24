Paris will not oppose the curfew arranged by some French cities

The government of Emmanuel Macron rules out, for now, the national application of the curfew, but the prefects of all France will be able to negotiate with many mayorships the prohibition of free movement through the streets and public places from the evening to the following day .

In a pedagogical statement, Édouard Philippe, French Prime Minister, specified on Monday night the new health security measures that will come into force immediately, by decree signed just before the announcement.

Following the decision of the mayor of Nice (350,000 inhabitants), Christian Estrosi, to decree the curfew in his city, from 8 in the afternoon, throughout the night, indefinitely, several cities have applied the same decision .

Philippe announced the new official policy, to the respect, in these terms: «For now, we do not want to impose the curfew, at the national level. On the contrary, the government prefects, in all the departments, will be able to study the declaration of the curfew, in the big or small cities, where that measure could be desirable, in the judgment of mayors and councilmen ».

From a global point of view, the French Prime Minister explains government policy in this way: «All our decisions are intended to try to contain the worsening of the crisis. But we must be humble. The consequences of our policy can only be realized over time. At the moment, we must strictly respect the instructions and, in particular, the exits to the street ».

Confinement will remain relatively flexible, but more stringent measures are announced, in three areas.

Firstly, non-compliance with not leaving home will be punished more severely, with fines ranging from 150 to 1,500 euros.

The sport and individual walk will continue to be authorized. But limited to one kilometer and one hour, per day, from the personal home.

In France, street markets are of great historical, social and cultural importance… The French Prime Minister announces the total closure of all open markets. The prefects and mayors may authorize them in small and medium-sized cities where the market remains the matrix of social, economic and commercial life. .