Parking bay rules for parents and children explained – how to avoid a hefty fine

Parking bay rules for parents and children – how to avoid a hefty fine

TO MAKE LIFE EASIER FOR PARKS WITH CHILDREN, PARKING BAYS FOR PARENTS AND CHILDREN ARE AVAILABLE.

However, motorists who do not understand the rules may find the spots to be costly.

They’re usually near the entrances of shops or facilities, and they’re often part of a private car park, allowing the business to set its own terms of service.

Previously, a mother of three was fined £260 for parking in one of the spaces without taking her children out with her.

Because she was not unloading her vehicle, the parking company claimed she “didn’t require the extra space” the bay provided.

So, what are the guidelines for parking spots for parents and children?

It is not illegal to use one of these bays without children because they are usually located on private property.

If you misuse one, however, private companies can levy a fine.

Car parks must clearly display their rules for using parent and child spaces, as well as the potential penalty if you violate them.

To park in one, some spots require you to take your children out of the car, while others require you to use a booster seat.

To avoid being fined, always read the rules at each car park before leaving your vehicle in one of these spaces.

For misusing a parent and child space, private companies can issue you a Parking Charge Notice for as much as £100.

You may then choose to dispute the fine with the parking company because this is essentially a breach of contract dispute.

However, this can be a lengthy process, and you may still be required to pay.

Each store has its own set of rules, but most have a 12-year-old age limit.

However, in some parking lots, spaces are reserved exclusively for parents with infants and toddlers.

“Mums and dads will naturally enjoy using parent and child parking spaces that are more comfortable to park in and in an area closer to a shop’s entrance,” said Tim Alcock of LeaseCar.uk.

“Unfortunately, the rules can be a little more complicated than the name suggests, and it’s all too easy to get caught off guard, resulting in a fine or a financial hit.

“If you’re thinking about using a parent and child parking spot, the most important thing to remember is to have your child with you and to take your child into the store with you.”

“Read the signage in a parking lot, take note of the terms and conditions of parking there, and then follow the…

